Flordia driver crashes after swerving to miss falling couch, then gets ticketed

National News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Highway Patrol officer (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A couple driving home from Florida escaped serious injury when they swerved to avoid a couch that fell from a truck on Interstate 95.

But they couldn’t avoid a $166 traffic ticket for “failing to drive in a single lane.”

Jake Singer says his girlfriend was driving Feb. 20 when she swerved to avoid the couch, their car striking a median and flipping over.

He says they were taken to the hospital, where a trooper showed up with the ticket. 

A Highway Patrol spokesman said that while it’s a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing citations, and drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News