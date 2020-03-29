Dr. Fauci says U.S. could see one million cases of COVID-19 and as many as 200,000 deaths

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The nation’s leading infectious disease expert said we could see millions of cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as health care workers struggle to deal with crowded hospitals and shortages of personal protective gear.

The number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise with more than 700,000 cases worldwide.

In the U.S., nearly 125,000 cases of the coronavirus and it’s claimed more than 2,100 lives, including the death of an infant in Illinois.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on CNN that the U.S. could see at least one million cases and potentially as many as 200,000 thousand deaths.

“We’re going to have millions of cases. But I just don’t think we really need to make a projection when it’s such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people,” said Dr. Fauci.

In New York City, with more than 30,000 cases of the virus and at least 672 deaths, but the governor of the state with a positive message.

“This is New York and we are going to make it through this. We have made it through far greater things. We are going to be OK,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

After considering a quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, President Trump reversing course, tweeted overnight that will not be necessary.

Instead, the CDC is issuing a travel advisory to residents of the tri-state area.

Other states in the country are implementing strict measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Maryland, and Rhode Island are ordering visitors from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days.

There are warnings in Louisiana where COVID-19 cases are on the rise and spreading fast with more than 3,000 people infected and at least 137 deaths.

Nurse are protecting the outside of hospitals and they’re demanding more personal protective equipment.

Meredith Johnson, a nurse from South Carolina, said she feels unprotected.

“I did sign up for this but I didn’t sign up to do it without the right equipment. I didn’t ever expect to be in a position where I would be sent to work and literally risking my life,” said Johnson.

Amind these shortages of protective gear, President Trump tweeted he hopes the FDA can approve mask sterilization after Governor Mark DeWine said an Ohio company has equipment that can sterilize masks quickly.