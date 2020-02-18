DOJ investigation into President Trump’s personal attorney intensifies

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The investigation into President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appears to be intensifying.

Federal prosecutors are pursuing more documents and witness testimonials.

According to The Washington Post, the DOJ is looking into Giuliani’s business dealings, as well as those of two indicted associates.

Some witness interviews reportedly happened as recently as last week.

Attorney General William Barr has confirmed the Justice Department has established a special intake process for Ukraine information.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh is vetting information provided by Giuliani.