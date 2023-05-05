BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — First responders on Tuesday rescued a dog trapped by swift water at a local park.
A German shepherd chased a deer into the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation, then became stranded on a rock at Berea Falls, surrounded by fast-moving water, according to a news release from the Metroparks.
A Metroparks police dive team and responders from Berea Fire Department and Southwest Emergency Response Team used a ladder to cross the water and rescue the dog with a litter.
“The rescue was complicated with difficult access and rapid currents due to a recent rainfall,” reads a Wednesday Facebook post by the Parma Fire Department. “The dog and its owner were reunited safely.”