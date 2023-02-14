JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man cutting wood in a rural area of the county discovered skeletal remains, Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed on Monday.

The man was cutting wood on Sunday in an area northwest of Jay when his dog began acting strange, Beck said.

“When he checked out what his dog was reacting to, he saw what appeared to be a human skull and immediately called authorities,” Beck said.

In addition to the skull, other bones and clothing were discovered at the site, he said.

“We are reviewing some of our cold case files to see if there is a connection,” Beck said.

Beck declined to disclose the type of clothing.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.