SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a dog is responsible for a shooting that killed a man in Sumner County on Saturday.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 80th Street. The location is south of Oxford and southeast of Wellington.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup. A rifle and hunting gear were in the back seat.

Investigators say a dog belonging to the truck’s owner stepped on the rifle, causing it to discharge. Smith was hit in the back.

Responding units arrived within minutes and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release whether anyone else was in the truck or if the truck was moving at the time.

The agencies involved are the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and Wellington Fire and EMS.