Doctors encourage checking early for diabetes

Doctors are encouraging everyone to make sure they get checked early for diabetes with doctors saying early action can change the trajectory of one’s life.

Dr. Vanitha Singaram, an endocrinologist at a MercyOne hospital, said the rate of people diagnosed with diabetes is alarming. She says people oftentimes don’t know they’re diabetic so it’s important to get checked early even if there’s no family history. Early detection helps reverse pre-diabetic issues and can prevent long-term complications.

“While even though if one does not have symptoms, the effects of high blood sugar is already affecting your eyes. It’s already affecting your kidneys, your nerves. So the damage is happening on the background, but one does not realize it because there’s not too many symptoms very early unless their blood sugar gets too high. The diagnosis and treatment and the impact or seriousness of it gets delayed,” Singaram said.

Diabetes is now the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. November is Diabetes Awareness Month.