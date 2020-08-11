Digital Exclusive: What you need to know about Digital Eye Strain

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People are using their phones, computers, and televisions more often this year either to work from home or to just pass the time in quarantine.

But all that time staring at your screens will have an impact on your eyes as well as your physical health.

It’s called Digital Eye Strain (DES) or Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) and it’s caused by staring at the screen for too long.

“Digital Eye Strain and/or Computer Vision Syndrome is kind of a category or term we give to a bunch of symptoms that occur after people spend prolonged use or prolonged periods of time staring at a computer,” said Chris Hedquist, Optometrist at Hedquist Eye Care.

Common symptoms of DES include:

Blurred vision

Dry eyes

Headaches

Fatigue

Neck or back pain

But fortunately, there are no long term side effects. According to Dr. Hedquist, the symptoms will generally go away if people just give their eyes a break.

“Certainly looking away is a cheap simple easy approach and will really provide relief to a lot of people. There use to be kind of an old saying, the “20-20-20″ rule, every twenty minutes, take a twenty-second break by looking at something more than twenty feet away,” said Dr. Hedquist.

He also recommends that people get an eye exam every year to prevent any further straining.

