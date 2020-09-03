Digital Exclusive: USDA reminds everyone to cook safely during Labor Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September is National Food Safety Education Month according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Many people will be cooking either in their kitchen or at a campsite for Labor Day weekend.

The USDA is reminding the public to think about health and safety while cooking this month.

Remember the four steps of food safety:

Clean

Separate

Cook

Chill

Clean: wash your hands, utensils, and cooking surfaces often

Separate: avoid cross contamination by using more than one cutting board for meat and produce.

Cook: Keep food over 140° F or higher to prevent bacteria from growing

Chill: Set refrigerators to 40° F or below and freezers to 0° F or below

Following these tips will help prevent food-borne illnesses like salmonella and E.coli.

Latest Stories