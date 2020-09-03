Digital Exclusive: USDA reminds everyone to cook safely during Labor Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September is National Food Safety Education Month according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Many people will be cooking either in their kitchen or at a campsite for Labor Day weekend.
The USDA is reminding the public to think about health and safety while cooking this month.
Remember the four steps of food safety:
- Clean
- Separate
- Cook
- Chill
Clean: wash your hands, utensils, and cooking surfaces often
Separate: avoid cross contamination by using more than one cutting board for meat and produce.
Cook: Keep food over 140° F or higher to prevent bacteria from growing
Chill: Set refrigerators to 40° F or below and freezers to 0° F or below
Following these tips will help prevent food-borne illnesses like salmonella and E.coli.
