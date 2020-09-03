Digital Exclusive: USDA reminds everyone to cook safely during Labor Day

National News

by: John Murphy

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September is National Food Safety Education Month according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Many people will be cooking either in their kitchen or at a campsite for Labor Day weekend.

The USDA is reminding the public to think about health and safety while cooking this month.

Remember the four steps of food safety:

  • Clean
  • Separate
  • Cook
  • Chill

Clean: wash your hands, utensils, and cooking surfaces often

Separate: avoid cross contamination by using more than one cutting board for meat and produce.

Cook: Keep food over 140° F or higher to prevent bacteria from growing

Chill: Set refrigerators to 40° F or below and freezers to 0° F or below

Following these tips will help prevent food-borne illnesses like salmonella and E.coli.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories