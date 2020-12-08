Digital Exclusive: The 10 ‘worst’ toys of 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Toy safety is a constant concern throughout the year for parents and with kids spending more time at home, the risk of injury increases.

The World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) Inc. released their annual picks for the ten “worst” toys for 2020.

These are toys the Boston-based advocacy group say can cause injury, choking hazards, or contain harmful chemicals, which includes:

WWE John Cena Jumbo Superstar Fists – May cause injuries when kids wrestle.

Sci-fi Slime – Meant to be used with adult supervision due to various chemical mixtures.

Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw – Can cause potential injury despite warnings printed on the package.

Parents can lower the chances for injuries by choosing age-appropriate toys and encouraging safe play.