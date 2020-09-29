Digital Exclusive: National Coffee Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Coffee lovers are able to really enjoy a cup of their favorite coffee beverage on September 29 than any other day because it’s National Coffee Day.

Some of the health benefits to drinking coffee are:

Johns Hopkins Medicine adds that recent studies found coffee drinkers are less likely to die from the some of leading causes of death for women such as coronary heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), Americans who drink coffee average 3.1 cups a day.

The NCA mentions that 75% of people have consumed coffee in the past year.

The FDA said a safe amount of caffeine for healthy adults is about 400 milligrams a day, or four to five cups of coffee.

Some ways people can celebrate National Coffee Day are:

Getting a cup of your favorite coffee at a local coffee shop

If you don’t want to go out to a coffee shop, make a pot of coffee at home

Find out more about the different types of coffee available

