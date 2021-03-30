Digital Exclusive: March 30 is National Doctors’ Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 2020 was a difficult year for healthcare workers, which makes today very special.

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, where we give thanks to the first responders who are always there to help people when they’re sick.

These are some of the ways to show appreciation beyond a standard “thank you”.

Send flowers to your doctor. Red carnations are a traditional flower to express thanks to healthcare workers.

Send a card. The king of greeting cards, Hallmark, has official cards made for National Doctors Day.

Schedule a check-up. Let your doctor know you’re thinking as much about your health as they are.