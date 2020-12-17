Digital Exclusive: Last-minute Christmas shopping tips

(KCAU) – According to the National Retail Federation (NFR), consumers plan to spend an average of $998 on gifts and other items this holiday season.

With the Christmas holiday coming up, people have been shopping to find gifts to give to their loved ones.

But what about those who haven’t started shopping yet or forgot about getting gifts?

The NRF said 54% of people would like to receive either a gift card or certificate for Christmas this year and 47% of consumers would like to receive clothing or clothing accessories.

Here are some last-minute Christmas shopping presents to get to show everyone that you didn’t wait until the end to shop:

Clothing items such as sweaters, socks, underwear, slippers, and pajamas

A membership or subscription to their favorite streaming service, food, beauty, or clothing monthly boxes

A card or board game everyone can play together after having Christmas dinner

Technology items such as headphones, car chargers, charging cables, and plugins

Gift cards to their favorite retail stores, restaurants, grocery stores, salons, and shoe stores

Those are some ideas to have for last-minute gifts, but where can people buy them?

They can go to their local pharmacies, stores, or restaurants to pick up a gift card(s) to purchase.

People can also shop online for last-minute presents to be ordered, shipped, and have everyone’s gifts ready to be given on time.

They can purchase clothes and games at supermarkets, such as Walmart, Fleet Farm, Target, and Old Navy.

The NFR adds 60% of people will be planning to shop online while 45% of consumers will be shopping in-person at a department store.

The National Retail Federation said 43% of individuals will shop at discount stores, and 42% of people will be shopping at either a grocery store or supermarket.