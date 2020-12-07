Digital Exclusive: History of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(KCAU) – December 7 is a day that’s etched in American History, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The attack only lasted for an hour and fifteen minutes, which lead to the U.S. entering World War II.

The National WWII Museum said as a result of the attack, 2,403 U.S. military personnel, including 68 civilians, were killed.

Half of the number of deaths were on the battleship USS Arizona. Also, 1,178 military personnel and civilians were injured in the attack.

The U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor also saw 16 U.S. Navy ships damaged and three ships destroyed. There were 159 Navy and Army Air Corps aircrafts damaged and 169 aircrafts destroyed.

In addition, the Japanese military planned to destroy three aircraft carriers of the U.S. Pacific fleet. But the Japanese were unable to locate them and forced to return home with the U.S. carrier fleet intact.

People can remember December 7 as a symbol of America’s survival, resilience, and hope. Pearl Harbor Day is a reminder to every one of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on December 7, 1941.

