Digital Exclusive: Food safety for grilling outdoors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With people grilling outdoors more often this year, remember to follow these food safety guidelines.

The USDA recommends taking these step to prevent food related illnesses caused by bacteria.

Be sure to have plenty of clean utensils and platters when cooking different types of meat to avoid cross-contamination.

Make sure ground beef, chicken, pork, and lamb is cooked all the way through.

Avoid the “Danger Zone”; food with an internal temperature between 40 °F – 140 °F

And always wash your hands immediately after handling raw meat.

