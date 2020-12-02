Digital Exclusive: Differences between three possible COVID-19 vaccines

(KCAU) – On Wednesday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized by the United Kingdom over the vaccine AstraZeneca created for emergency use.

There are currently two American and one British biotech companies in the world that are creating COVID-19 vaccines with high percentages of effectiveness.

But the question is: what’s the difference between these three possible vaccines for the coronavirus?

Pfizer’s vaccine is showing to be the most effective at 95% and had efficacy consistent across different demographics, including adults 65 and over with 94% efficacy.

The 170 cases of COVID-19 in the study had shown no serious safety concerns. The study is still experiential, meaning it will continue to collect efficacy and safety data in participants for the next two years.

They’re currently expecting to make 50 million vaccines in 2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius or 94 degrees Fahrenheit in temperature-controlled thermal shippers that utilized dry ice to maintain its temperature. The thermal shippers can also be used as temporary storage units for 15 days by refilling them with dry ice.

Pfizer has filed an Emergency Use Authorization with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Next is Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown to be 94.1% in studies with efficacy and has consistency across different demographics.

The 196 cases in the study are not experiencing any new serious safety concerns, but some reactions include fatigue, headache, redness, and pain at the injection site. They will have an ongoing continuous review of safety data.

Moderna anticipates shipping the vaccine to designated distribution points across the U.S. to happen after an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA is granted.

The shipping and long-term storage of the vaccine should be at -20 degrees Celsius or -4 degrees Fahrenheit, equal to most home or medical freezer temperatures, for up to six months. It also makes it easier to distribute and store the vaccine.

The company plans to make around 20 million dosages for the U.S. by the end of 2020 and produce 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

Finally, there’s the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom, which has shown an average efficacy of 70% between the two dosages.

The vaccine was shown to be well tolerated across both dosages, and no serious safety events related to the COVID-19 vaccine that took place have been confirmed.

The vaccine can be stored, transported, and distributed at normal refrigerated conditions of two to eight degrees Celsius for at least six months.

AstraZeneca hopes to manufacture up to three billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

All three of the possible COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA, meaning folks will need to get two dosages of the vaccine in order for it to work.