Digital Exclusive: Cyber Monday safety tips

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With November 30 being Cyber Monday, people need to remember to be safe while shopping online for the best deals.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Monday after Black Friday has become one of the top shopping days of the year.

The BBB has some tips for online shoppers to be aware of, which include the following:

Beware of false advertising and phony websites – If a company is selling the hottest items at a price that’s too good to be true, it probably is. Keep a close eye on the web address in your browser because scammers like to create lookalike websites that appear to belong to a trusted retailer.

Price check before you buy – Compare prices from different online retailers because the best deal may not actually be the real deal.

Use your credit card instead of a debit card – It’s best to make online purchases with your credit card. If there are charges you don’t recognize that turn up later, you can contest them through your credit card company. Never make purchases with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring them money.

Watch out for phishing scams – Be on the lookout for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. They could contain messages claiming you have a free gift or there’s a problem with a delivery. Avoid these scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

For those taking advantage of the Cyber Monday deals, here are some ways to protect yourself while shopping online.

Only use secure websites – Before you provide any personal or financial information when shopping, make sure you’re interacting with a reputable, established vendor.

Keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements – Continuously check your statements for unauthorized activity. Have good recordkeeping of what you’re buying online to match with your statements. Set up alerts so that if your credit card is used, you’ll receive either an email or text message with that transaction’s details.

Watch what information you’re giving away – Be alert on the kind of information you’re handing out and what’s being collected to complete your payment. If the merchant is asking for more information, cancel the transaction. You only need to fill out the required fields at checkout and don’t save your payment information.

Check your devices to see if their software up-to-date – Protect your electronics, such as tablets, phones, and computers, with the latest and up-to-date software. Enable automatic software updates to protect areas of vulnerability.

Use a secure Wi-Fi – Don’t use public Wi-Fi when online shopping. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), your phone as a hotspot, or your own Wi-Fi to shop online.

Protect your passwords – Have strong passwords with a two-factor authentication for verification when setting up and login into accounts.

For more information, visit the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance websites.