Despite federal ban, renters still being evicted amid virus

FILE – Housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s house, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Swampscott, Mass. Renters are still being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite a federal order that is supposed to keep them in their homes. The nationwide eviction ban went into effect Sept. 4 and was supposed to replace many state and local bans that had expired. But tenant advocates said there are still people unaware of the directive implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that broadly prevents evictions for nonpayment of rent through the end of 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

BOSTON (AP) — Renters are still being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite a federal order that is supposed to keep them in their homes.

The nationwide eviction ban went into effect Sept. 4 and was supposed to replace many state and local bans that had expired. But tenant advocates say there are still people unaware of the directive implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order broadly prevents evictions for nonpayment of rent through the end of 2020. Other tenants are falling victim to CDC guidance that allows landlords to file for eviction or come up with other reasons to evict someone.