Democrats and Republicans work to move forward after impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans in Congress are trying to chart a way forward now that the impeachment trial is over.

Lawmakers are focusing on issues impacting the lives of Americans like roads, bridges, and prescription drug prices.

But it remains unclear just how far President Trump and Republicans in the Senate are willing to work with Democrats on these issues.

President Trump said he’s ready to tackle drug prices and infrastructure but he needs Democratic votes.

“We’re all ready to go on infrastructure on reducing drug prices, very substantial,” said President Trump.

“If there’s someone who’s going to do a deal in this environment, I’m confident the President would do that,” said Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY).

Congressman Reed said despite the tense political divisions it’s time to show Americans that lawmakers can still do the people’s business in Washington.