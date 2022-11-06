Washington — This is the last weekend for midterm election campaigning and democrats and republicans are calling on “heavyweights” in their party in hopes their closing arguments will help them win America’s vote.

President Biden took part in the Campaign Trail in Illinois, stumping for two democratic house members who are in tough races for re-election.

The President warned that congressional republicans are threatening Social Security and Medicare Benefits.

“Generations of Americans have counted on it, and it works,” said President Biden, “If we didn’t have Social Security, the poverty rate for those over 65 would be four times what it is now.”

Both Parties are all in on the senate race in Pennsylvania between democratic lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Doctor Mehmet Oz.

“Today, Dr. Oz is going to be standing with Donald Trump on the stage,” said Fetterman, “I’m going to be proud to be standing with the president that is 100% sedition free.”

Former President Barack Obama was lending his support to Fetterman at a rally in Pittsburg.

“The only way to save democracy is if we together fight for it,” said former President Obama, “And it starts with electing people who know you, who see you, who care about you, who stood in your shoes.”

Fetterman’s Opponent, Dr. Oz, also made his case on the campaign trail.

“The land of plenty can be ours if we don’t overregulate, overtax ourselves,” said Fetterman, “I believe that we can have a budget that works and doesn’t recklessly spend our children’s money.”

Dr. Oz was getting some help from former President trump at a rally Saturday evening. Nationwide 27 million Americans have already cast their votes, polls show several senate races that could be incredibly close.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to oust a sitting Republican Senator in multiple states including Washington, Nevada, and Arizona, where Republicans are gaining ground as they look to beat incumbent Democrats.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping to win re-election and calling President Biden’s visit to his state a “campaign gift.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t think of a better campaign gift than to have him remind Floridians that these Democrats vote with him 100% of the time on his agenda,” said DeSantis.