Democrats and Republican clashed at Monday’s impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Sparks were flying on Capitol Hill on Monday as Democrats and Republicans clashed during the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.

Republicans were forcefully objecting to the process and accusing Democrats of rushing to remove President Trump from office.

Within minutes of Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveling in the Committee’s second impeachment hearing, partisan battle lines were quickly drawn.

Republicans aggressively making their objections known deriding the hearing as a “sham” led by Democrats trying to rush impeachment before the 2020 election.

“For anyone to think that this was not a baked deal, is not being honest with themselves,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

But Nadler claimed the Committee’s urgency was justified to prevent the President from undermining the integrity of the 2020 election.

The counsel for the Democrats on the panel, then detailing the party’s case against President Trump, presenting evidence compiled by the House Intelligence Committee.

“The scheme by President Trump so brazen, so clear, supported by documents, actions, sworn testimony but President Trump, did what a President of our nation is not allowed to do,” said Barry Berke, Counsel for House Democrats.

But things quickly escalating, when Berke went from delivering his opening statement sitting in the witness chair, to sitting beside Chairman Nadler and questioning the two witnesses, including his GOP counterpart, Steve Castor.

Castor and Republicans on the panel maintained that the impeachment inquiry has been politically motivated and biased.

The top Republican on the committee, calling into question the motives of the majority’s staff counsel.

“Be careful how you throw around dollars and giving because you and Mr. Berke are heavy donors to the Democratic Party,” said Rep. Collins.

Republicans also took issue with Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff not being in attendance at Monday’s hearing.

In a testy exchange, GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz shouted that it should be Schiff, not the panel’s lawyer, testifying.