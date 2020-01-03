Democratic presidential field becomes smaller as Iowa Caucus draws near

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – 14 democrats are still in the race for the White House but that’s one fewer than the day started with.

With a month to go until the Iowa Caucus, the Democratic presidential field shrunk again.

In a video release, the former Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the 2020 race.

Castro failed to garner enough support in the polls or raise enough money to make recent Democratic debates.

Despite the growing strength of Latino voters, Castro’s campaign never caught on.

He leaves a Democratic race where all of the frontrunners are white and three of them are over 70-years-old.

One of those near the top of the polls is Senator Bernie sanders.

His campaign announced a massive $34.5 million fundraising haul. One of the biggest quarterly amounts by any presidential campaign.

Other frontrunners also putting out their fundraising totals.

Pete Buttigieg, whose tenure as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana ended Wednesday, raised $24.7 million dollars.

Former Vice-President, Joe Biden, with his best quarter to date bringing in $22.7 million.

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced last week that she had raised at least $17 million towards her $20 million goal for the last quarter.

Senator Klobuchar is one of five candidates with one eye on the campaign trail and another on Washington.

The timing of Senate Impeachment Trial expected to force them back to Capitol Hill to serve as jurors. Former Vice-President Biden, who could be called as a witness, if President Trump gets his way.

Only 13 of the remaining 14 Democrats running for president filed with the Nevada Democratic Party for that state’s February caucus.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg failed to file by the January 1 deadline.

His campaign putting all their hopes on Super Tuesday.