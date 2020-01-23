Democratic House managers give opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Over the next three days, the Senate will be hearing formal arguments from the Democratic House managers.

They’re fresh off a nearly 13-hour, at times heated debate, the Democratic House managers returned to the Senate chamber with their evidence in hand, to open their case against the President.

“Everyone was in the loop. He directed the actions of his team. He personally asked a foreign government to investigate his opponent. These facts are not in dispute,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House impeachment manager.

Democrats say the evidence is clear: The President abused his power & obstructed Congress and still insist there is more to uncover.

But their repeated attempts to subpoena witnesses and documents before Wednesday’s opening statements failed.

“The amendment is tabled. The amendment is tabled. The amendment is tabled,” said Chief Justice Roberts.

That pivotal question over witnesses, punted until both sides complete their opening statements.

“I don’t know how you have a serious trial without hearing from witnesses, without getting all of the documents that one needs,” said Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

“I want this to end up with a fair trial with a fair verdict. I think big thing missing so far, no case from the other side,” said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN).

Democrats are holding out hope that four Republican Senators will vote across party lines, to meet the simple majority threshold needed to subpoena witnesses.

But other key Republicans already have their mind made up.

“They don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump. I do care. So to my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me. But I’m covering up nothing,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-SC).

As the trial unfolds, President Trump was 4,000 miles away in Davos, Switzerland had impeachment on his mind, telling reporters he can do with or without witnesses.

“I can live either way,” said President Trump.

All eyes will be on that group of moderate Senators and they are already proving to hold some power in how this impeachment trial plays out.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) pushed for changes allowing for existing evidence to be admitted and the rules were revised.