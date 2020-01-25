Democrat House managers finishing opening statements on fourth day of Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The Democratic House managers have been using their final day of opening statements to make their case in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

As the impeachment trial of President Trump continued for a fourth day, a new recording reportedly made in April 2018 and reviewed by ABC NEWS, appeared to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.

He was speaking to Lev Parnas, the now-indicted associate of the President’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

He has pleaded not guilty.

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying, “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

It was in response to Parnas saying. “She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait…”

It was not until a year later, April 2019, that Yovanovitch was recalled from her position.

Before heading into the Senate chamber, the lead House manager reacted.

“If the President at the urging of Giuliani or Parnas or Fruman. If this is additional evidence of his involvement in that effort to smear her, it would certainly corroborate much of what we’ve heard,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-CA) lead House manager.

The President and his team arguing…

“I don’t think the President has made any secret of the fact that he had concerns about our ambassador to Ukraine and wanted her replaced,” said Vice-President Pence.

Back in the Senate chamber, Democrats continue to make their case that the President obstructed Congress.

“President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught. Then he worked hard to cover it up,” said Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY), House manager.

It is still unclear how the Democrats’ arguments are landing with those moderate Republicans they’re targeting.

Many refusing to commit to Democrats’ push for allowing new evidence and witnesses, until both sides conclude opening statements.