Delegation from China coming to U.S. next week to end trade war

(CNN) – Progress toward ending a trade war with China has global stocks rallying on Thursday.

Chinese officials confirming they’re sending a delegation, including China’s Lead Negotiator, to the U.S. next week.

China’s Vice Premier is expected to sign the ‘phase one’ part of the trade deal.

President Trump has called the deal ‘very large and comprehensive’ and says he will sign it on January 15.

The President saying ‘phase two’ of the agreement will happen in Beijing, although there isn’t a set date yet.