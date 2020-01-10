Delegation from China coming to U.S. next week to end trade war

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Progress toward ending a trade war with China has global stocks rallying on Thursday.

Chinese officials confirming they’re sending a delegation, including China’s Lead Negotiator, to the U.S. next week.

China’s Vice Premier is expected to sign the ‘phase one’ part of the trade deal.

President Trump has called the deal ‘very large and comprehensive’ and says he will sign it on January 15.

The President saying ‘phase two’ of the agreement will happen in Beijing, although there isn’t a set date yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.