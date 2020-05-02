Decision Day for high school seniors across the U.S. was made more complicated by COVID-19

(ABC NEWS) – Now to the huge choice facing high school seniors on Friday morning because it was National Decision Day!

It’s the day that students decide where they’ll go to college but Friday morning, for so many of them, the question is will they go as concerns loom about whether campuses will be open in the fall.

Friday was Decision Day and students across the country were expected to decide where they want to go to college, but this year, the choice made more complicated by COVID-19.

The American Council on Education is warning schools that there could be a 15% decline in enrollment.

“It’s going to be the smaller colleges they’re really going to hit. They just don’t have the level of a lifeline that the larger universities with the larger endowments have,” said Susan Shifflett, former Yale admissions counselor.

Nearly one in six graduating high school seniors are considering taking a gap year and amidst that unpredictable enrollment and steep budget cuts with every source of money now in doubt.

Some schools already announcing plans to try to open this fall.

Indiana’s Purdue University, Brown, and North Carolina are all working to bring students back on campus, minus the large lectures and sporting events.

“We’ve definitely narrowed it down slowly but surely,” said Jessica and Nicole Alexander, high school seniors.

The decision this year was complicated for fraternal twins, Jessica and Nicole Alexander. They both were accepted to five Ivy League schools and now struggling to choose where to go.

“We don’t get to step on campus and sort of use that like first feeling when you get on campus and trust our gut with that. Even using the things that they’ve been doing online and the virtual tours just isn’t the same,” said Jessica and Nicole Alexander.

Many students are now weighing if the big price tag for their dream school is worth it if they are taking classes online after COVID-19 shuttered campuses.

Kyra Kushner, another high school senior, is planning to go to Wesleyan.

“The activities and the community at Wesleyan have been a really big part of my decision to go there, such as theater. If those weren’t able to be realized in the fall, I think I would defer my attendance to January,” said Kushner.

Many schools, including some of the country’s most elite, are loosening their admissions requirements, especially with standardized test scores.

“You might see a little bit more flexibility. Schools may be more open to padding their waitlist,” said Shifflett.