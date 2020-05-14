Debate of when to reopen the U.S. continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – There is a continued push from the White House for communities to reopen even as the death toll from COVID-19 in this country tops 84,000, and the president is pushing back against the top health official’s warning about easing restrictions too soon.

The number of new COVID-19 cases, reportedly spiking in several parts of the U.S. including Tennessee, Iowa, and Kentucky, according to an internal government document, as stay at home orders are eased across much of the country.

CDC documents that were supposed to provide guidance on ways communities and businesses can safely reopen are being held back by the White House with the decision facing criticism on Capitol Hill

“America needs and must have, the candid guidance of our best scientists, unfiltered, unedited, uncensored by President Trump for his political minions,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

The head of the CDC said the guidance will be released “soon.”

President Trump also said he disagrees with this warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci about states reopening without meeting federal guidelines

“Look, he wants to play all sides of the equation,” Trump said. “I was surprised by his answer, actually because, you know, it’s just, to me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools… I think you should absolutely open the schools. Our country has to get back and it’s gotta get back as soon as possible.”

As schools across the country consider how to safely reopen, there are rising concerns about a growing number of reports of children affected by a rare illness called Pediatric Inflammatory Multi-system Syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19.

With 16 states reporting cases, the CDC is now preparing a national alert for doctors to help them recognize the symptoms.