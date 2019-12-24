Dealing with loneliness during the holidays

(ABC News) – With the mention of the holidays, many automatically think of long, lingering meals around a holiday table surrounded by family, opening presents from under a tree and welcoming loved ones into their homes.

For some though, especially older adults, the holidays can be especially lonely, and, according to some doctors, even bad for your health.

They say that social isolation can be as harmful to a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

There are, however, ways to fight off those unhealthy feelings of loneliness. Some examples are:

Volunteer with a local nonprofit. It will enable you to help others in your community as well as make connections at the same time.

Look into free and low-cost community events at your local library, museum or place of worship.

Reach out to friends and family. Use the holidays as an excuse to reconnect with loved ones.

Talk with your doctor about potential medical resources and treatments for loneliness.

While being lonely may be harmful to your health, small steps can make huge positive changes towards a healthier and happier holiday season