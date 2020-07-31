Deadline extended for tribes to seek broadband licenses

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes have another month to apply for a band of wireless spectrum to establish or expand internet on their lands.
The Federal Communications Commission had opened a priority filing window for tribes to access a mid-band spectrum that largely is unassigned across the western United States.
The commission on Friday extended the deadline to September 2. Tribes had sought more time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They said tribes have struggled to gather the information needed to apply for the licenses once reserved for educational institutions.
The FCC says setting the deadline further out would delay the granting of licenses to those who already have applied.
