Daycare centers trying to keep kids safe during pandemic

(ABC News) – Daycare centers will take new measurements to keep kids safe during the pandemic.

According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, daycare centers should keep children 6 feet apart when possible, divide the class into small groups that stay the same each day, and try to keep these groups separate.

It might also be helpful to create a separate group for the children of first responders, should any be present.

Special events like performances or festivals should be postponed.

All kids should be screened for fever or other signs of illness when they arrive and sick children and staff should stay home.

Drop off and pick up times should spaced apart between children to help limit exposure.

Basic measures like hand washing and disinfecting toys and surfaces will be more important than ever.

While older children and adults are encouraged to wear masks, children less than two should not since they could be in danger of suffocation from wearing a mask.

Windows and doors should be kept open when feasible to increase circulation. It’s also important as the center has a designated closed-off area for isolating any child that becomes sick during the day.

