Day two of public impeachment hearings in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – On Friday, it marked the second day of public impeachment hearings in the U.S. House with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine taking center stage.

The career diplomat was ousted by the Trump administration back in May, after what she calls a smear campaign.

“Ukrainians who wanted to play by the old corrupt rules sought to remove me,” said Former U.S. Ambassador of Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich, says the Trump Administration put national security at risk when they sided with corrupt Ukrainian leaders who wanted her out.

“I still find it difficult to comprehend that foreign and private interests were able to undermine U.S. interests in this way,” said Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovich.

“Let me get this straight, you were effective at fighting corruption, in the Ukraine, fighting that corruption was important to the United States, and you were punished,” said Rep. Andrew Carson, (D-IN).

Yovanovich says the Administration launched a public smear.

It was documented in the President’s July phone call with President Zelensky. Now at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

The attacks continued during the hearing with President Trump taking to Twitter, saying everywhere Yovanovich worked “turned bad”.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Democrats called the act another impeachable offense.

“it’s intimidating,” said Yovanovich

“We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-CA).

While some Republicans condemned the President’s tweets, others came to his defense, saying he has the right to legally fire any diplomat he’d like.

“The President has the right to make their own policies and their own decisions,” said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, (R-OH).

And Republicans say nothing impeachable happened.

“That is not what went on here,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-OH).

At the White House, President Trump ripped into the hearings.

“In the history of our country, there’s never been a disgrace like what’s going on,” said President Donald Trump.

Both public and private impeachment hearings continue next week.