Day three of the public impeachment hearings against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The House Intelligence Committee is hearing crucial testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

That included hearing from two witnesses who were on President Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Two top national security officials testifying before Congress, sharing their accounts of the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President.

“It involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter,” said Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, described the call as “unusual.”

But Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman took it further deeming President Trump’s request for a political favor “inappropriate.”

The decorated combat veteran, whose family fled the former Soviet Union 40 years ago, telling Congress he reported the conduct not once, but twice.

“In Russia, my act of expressing concern to the chain of command in an official and private channel…would surely cost me my life,” said Lt. Col. Vindman.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan then pressed Vindman on why his former boss, Tim Morrison, in his closed-door deposition, testified that he had concerns about Vindman’s judgment.

Over at the White House, President Trump admitted to tuning in to part of the impeachment hearing.

“I’m going to let the people make their own determination, but I don’t know Vindman,” said President Trump.

And in a surprising move, the official White House Twitter page is questioning the character of Vindman, a decorated war veteran and current White House employee.”