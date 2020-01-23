Day one opening arguments continue for Democrat House managers

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS/CNN) – Opening arguments in the impeachment trial were still underway in the Senate chamber Wednesday night, with Democrats laying out their case against the President.

House managers used testimony from the impeachment hearings and even TV interviews with President Trump as evidence.

The managers said that evidence makes it clear that the President abused his power and obstructed justice.

But President Trump’s team disagrees.

“There is no remedy for such a threat but removal from office of the President of the United States. If impeachment and removal cannot hold him accountable, then he truly is above the law,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), lead House impeachment manager.

“These are privileges recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States that come out of the United States Constitution. This isn’t nonsense. This is really what the Constitution is about. So, look they’re putting on their case,” said Jay Sekulow, outside legal counsel for President Trump.

Senators have agreed to hold a vote to subpoena new witnesses once both sides have finished their opening statements.