Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020, sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Owners of the Dakota Access pipeline have asked the full Washington D.C. circuit court to review a panel’s decision that essentially said the North Dakota project is operating without a key permit.

The appeal filed Monday calls for a rehearing on a ruling by the three-judge panel affirming U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s opinion that the pipeline is operating without a federal permit granting easement to cross beneath a reservoir along the Missouri River.

Opponents want the pipeline shut down while the U.S. Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review, a decision that will likely fall to Boasberg.

The chances of a full review by the D.C. Court are unlikely and lawyers for the pipeline opponents aren’t required to file a response unless requested by the court.