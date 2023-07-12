(KTLA) – Crocs is the latest brand to enter Barbie’s world ahead of the highly anticipated summer movie.
The shoe company unveiled its Barbie-themed shoe collection on Tuesday after giving fans a sneak peek of the new Crocs on Friday.
The collection includes:
- Barbie the Movie Mega Crush Clog
- Barbie Crush Clog
- Barbie “Cozzzy” Sandal
- Barbie Classic Clog
- Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog
Crocs fans can also decorate their Crocs with Barbie Jibbitz Charm Pack, which retails for $19.99.
The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers, and cost between $59.99 and $84.99.
The shoe company is no stranger to collaborations as it has partnered with restaurants, celebrities and brands over the last few years.
“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.