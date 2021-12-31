LONDON (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub has been born at ZSL London Zoo.

The cub was born on Sunday 12 December to ten-year-old tiger Gaysha.

CCTV footage released by the zoo Friday shows the Gaysha cleaning and feeding the rare newborn just hours after the birth.

While Gaysha has periodically ventured outdoors alone to stretch her legs, the cub will most likely remain in the den until its first vaccinations, when vets and zookeepers will also be able to determine the cub’s sex. One of an original litter of three, the cub’s two siblings did not survive labor.

Sumatran tigers are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger in the world, and latest figures suggest that only 300 remain in the wild.

The charity zoo is now asking its Members, Fellows and Patrons to offer up suggestions for the cub’s name over the coming days.