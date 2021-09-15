Creighton University invests $37M in new 400-student dorm

Creighton University’s School of Dentistry is seen in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, April 30, 2015. During debate at the Legislature, Nebraska lawmakers sparred over a budget package that included new spending for property tax reductions, education, prison programs and dental services. Several senators criticized an $8 million appropriation for a dental services, workers and equipment, because it could benefit Creighton University, a private Catholic university in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to invest $37 million in a new residence hall for freshmen that will be the Catholic institution’s first new dormitory since 2006.

Most of the 400-student dormitory will be divided into four-person suites that will each have two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom.

The new dorm will be built a few blocks east of the new $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education that will house Creighton’s School of Medicine.

Both new buildings are slated to open in the fall of 2023. Currently, Creighton has eight dorms.