COVID-19 by the numbers: March 12

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here are the updated numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

As of March 12, the CDC states that there are 1,215 cases of COVID-19 with 36 deaths in the U.S. Theses are from 42 reporting states and the District of Columbia. Looking at the source of exposure, 125 were travel-related and 102 were from close contact. Another 988 remain under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are 16 positive cases, with 14 from Johnson County and one each in Carrol and Pottawattamie counties. There are also 83 negative cases with 29 pending. The Iowa Department of Public Health said they are monitoring 128 people with 46 who completed monitoring.

In Nebraska, there are 10 cases, one of which is confirmed and another 9 that are presumptive. There are another 33 cases undergoing further testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also said that 80 cases tested negative.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 8 have tested positive. Officials said there was one death that is possibly linked the virus. There are also 11 pending cases and 27 that tested negative.

The World Health Organization said there are 125,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 118 territories. Of those cases, there are 4,614 deaths. They declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 and declared it a pandemic on March 11.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness. Most other people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.