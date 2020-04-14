Court denies Epstein victim’s appeal over rights violation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied an effort by one of deceased wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged underage sexual abuse victims to revive a lawsuit.
The case claims Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago.
A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Courtney Wild’s appeal must be rejected because no federal charges were filed in Florida against Epstein.
He was later charged federally in New York and died of an apparent suicide in jail on August 10, 2019 at age 66.
