Court denies Epstein victim’s appeal over rights violation

FILE – In this July 15, 2019 file photo, Courtney Wild, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers who spoke at his bail hearing, attends a news conference outside federal court, in New York. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, denied an effort by Wild to to revive a lawsuit claiming Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Wild’s appeal of a Florida judge’s ruling had to be rejected because no federal charges were filed in Florida against Epstein at the time. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied an effort by one of deceased wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged underage sexual abuse victims to revive a lawsuit.

The case claims Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Courtney Wild’s appeal must be rejected because no federal charges were filed in Florida against Epstein.

He was later charged federally in New York and died of an apparent suicide in jail on August 10, 2019 at age 66.

