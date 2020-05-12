Country enters new normal as U.S. starts reopening

LOS ANGELES (ABC News ) – The White House is now implementing changes to its workplace after the coronavirus has reached inside the West Wing.

At least two people close to the president and vice president have tested positive. The White House staff are now wearing masks after President Donald Trump said that he reuired it.

Senior staff at the White House are now getting tested every day, a luxury that’s not available to most of the country.

“Let me clarify. People who come into close contact with the president get tested on regular basis. If I were not in close contact with the president specifically, I would not get tested,” said Eadmiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for Health and Human Services.

The president said that every American who needs a test can get one, but the 1.9 million tests a day he refers to fall far short of every American that wants one, especially as the country slowly reopens.

Parts of New York state are restarting construction, manufacturing, and curbside retail this week. In hard hit New York City though, there are no major changes until June.

Forty-five states have now eased restrictions, but many have not met the White House guidelines calling for a 14 day decline in cases before reopening.

In California, in defiance of county shutdown orders, Tesla restarted its assembly line.

In Naples, Florida, beaches closed all over again after beachgoers there were seen not practicing social distancing.

And as people slowly returned to the skies the Friday before, Mother’s Day saw the most passengers since late March.

The head of the largest flight attendants union is now calling for federal action to implement social distancing policies, deep-cleaning, and face-coverings.