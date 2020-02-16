Coronavirus taking an economic toll on global scale

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – The U.S. Government is offering to evacuate Americans among the quarantined passengers on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

Of the 3,700 people on board, at least 285 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as it starts to take an economic toll on a global scale.

Beginning on Sunday, the U.S. Government is offering to evacuate nearly 400 Americans who have been quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off the coast of Japan for almost two weeks.

The evacuation offer is being made to any Americans not showing any symptoms. They will be flown back to the U.S. where they will be quarantined for another two weeks.

“That’s very tough because we’re business owners, and arranging our house being taken care of, our animals being taken care of and work being done,” said Jeri Seratti-Goldman, passenger.

Health officials in Hawaii now looking into the travel details of a Japanese tourist diagnosed with the virus after visiting Maui and Oahu.

“Our focus is who this person might have sit, sat down with, talk, had a conversation with,” said Dr. Sarah Park, Hawaii State Epidemiologist:

U.S. Marines doing their best to entertain Americans still under quarantine at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in California

“They’re really trying to entertain us with this marching band,” said Katherine li, quarantined person.

The illness taking an economic toll as well, with no flights to China, shipments of products, including seafood, have stopped.

“We know there are about 7,000 people employed in the seafood industry in Washington state. Any disruption in that supply chain, connecting Alaska to China could ultimately down the road affect fisherman here,” said Spencer Cohen, economist.

“It’s killing us. They’re about not diving for maybe another month. They’re not able to ship them over,” said Jeff Olsen, an Alaska fisherman.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it’s working with manufacturers to ramp up production of respirators and masks to ensure there are enough in the event of a widespread outbreak.