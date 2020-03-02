Coronavirus concerns in the U.S. continues to grow as more cases emerge

SEATTLE (ABC NEWS) – On Sunday, Rhode Island announced a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus.

The patient is a member of the St. Raphael Academy community but has not been at the school since returning from Europe.

Students and chaperones on that recent trip to Europe will be out of school until March 9.

Rhode Island reported its first “presumptive positive case” of COVID-19 on Sunday, a patient who traveled to Italy in mid-February.

“We have been preparing for this eventuality for weeks and we have an excellent plan in place. So, the message is to be careful and be vigilant, but don’t panic,” said Gov. Gina Raimondo, (D-RI).

Newly discovered cases in California and Oregon, among people who haven’t traveled internationally or had close contact with people known to have the virus, have some health experts worrying COVID-19 may be spreading through west coast communities.

In Washington state, two more confirmed cases on Sunday.

On Saturday, the governor declared a state of emergency, after the first known novel-coronavirus death in the U.S.

At a Seattle hospital, a man in his late 50s with underlying health conditions. He had no known travel abroad.

A few miles away, warnings of a potential outbreak at a nursing care facility. Two people testing positive, while dozens more showing symptoms are being tested.

The Trump Administration is looking to reassure Americans.

“The risk to any individual American is low. We’re seeing some community spreading but they’ve got the finest public health system in the world, and the finest public health experts,” said Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services.

As the number of cases in Italy and South Korea continues to increase, Americans are being warned to avoid travel to certain areas.

Delta, United and American Airlines have already suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong.

They are canceling flights to Milan, where cases of the virus have soared and offering travel waivers to Italy.

In France, officials have banned many large public gatherings and the famed Louvre museum has closed its doors on Sunday, amid fears the flow of visitors from around the world could spread the virus.

Health officials in Illinois also announced it has a new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday. It had two previously confirmed cases and both patients recovered fully.