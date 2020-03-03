Coronavirus cases, death toll continues to rise in the U.S.

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – New cases of COVID-19 continue to be confirmed in several more states and countries around the world.

New York state is launching its own testing protocols, as the U.S. death toll rises with six confirmed fatalities in Washington state.

Just as health officials had warned, novel coronavirus is continuing its spread inside the United States.

Officials in Washington state announcing four new cases, including two fatalities.

Several states like Oregon and Illinois announced more, new confirmed cases and New Hampshire announced its first case.

“There is great concern across our state, we need to stay calm, cool and collected,” said New Hampshire official.

Efforts to contain the virus continue to ramp up, New York state is the first in the country to develop its own testing methods

“The Federal Government’s now allowing us to test is a very big deal. It will have a dramatic effect on how quickly we can mobilize and respond,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

In the midst of the fight to contain the spread, President Trump said he’s asking drug makers to increase their focus on the development of a vaccine.

“We’ve asked them to accelerate whatever they’re doing in terms of the vaccine, absolutely,” said President Trump.

Military researchers are also leading the testing in Maryland.

“Our military research labs are working feverishly, around the horn, here to try to come up with a vaccine, so we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of months,” said Mark Esper, Defense Secretary.

On Monday, the stock market bouncing back after last week’s record losses which were driven by novel coronavirus concerns.

But globally, massive attractions and gathering sites like the Louvre in Paris remain closed to the public.

Last week, President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, the VP is meeting with CEOs of airlines and cruise ship companies to discuss COVID-19 concerns.