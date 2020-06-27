Coronavirus cases continue to rise, Trump Administration wants to wipe Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) – The political battle over coronavirus continues as the pandemic reaches new benchmarks for deaths and cases in the United States.

At the White House, the COVID-19 Task Force addressed the American public for the first time in nearly two months.

Despite a surge in cases across the United States, Vice President Mike Pence, head of the task force, painted an optimistic outlook.

“We have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward. We’ve all seen the encouraging news as we open up America again,” Pence added.

With cases on the rise, President Trump in an appearance on Fox continued to attribute the sharp rise in infections to more testing.

“If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases,” Trump said.

Health officials have categorically claimed President Trump’s statement to be untrue.

“If you get infected, you will infect someone else who clearly will infect someone else. We know that it happens because the reproduction element of the virus is not less than one,” Dr. Fauci stated.

On the political front, the president’s reelection hopes hand in the balance.

An ABC News/IPSOS poll put out Friday morning showed that a majority of Americans, around 56%, think the country is moving too quickly to reopen.

A new national Marist poll shows Trump’s disapproval rating hit 58%, which is the highest mark in that poll since February.

President Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, blasted the administration for its handling of the pandemic.

“He thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad,” Biden said.

The U.S.’s response to the coronavirus crisis received a “thumbs down” from Europe. Americans will likely be barred from traveling to more than 30 European Union countries due to the high rates of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the pandemic is rapidly spreading and the White House is working to wipe out the Affordable Care Act, calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare with no replacement in place.

Democrats have slammed the move to wipe out the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s unfathomable that the administration filed their brief in the midst of a pandemic, to say to the American people, if you have a pre-existing condition, you will no longer have access to quality care,” Pelosi said.

The Obamacare case marks the third time the justices will consider the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act since it was signed by President Barack Obama in 2010.