Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia waives extradition at bond hearing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old man suspected of two homicides in Connecticut who was arrested in Hagerstown, had his bond hearing at the Washington County Court House on Thursday afternoon.

WDVM’s Timothy Young was at the hearing, and reports that Manfredonia waived extradition, which means he will be released to authorities from Connecticut, who will come down to Maryland to pick him up. Manfredonia was taken into custody Wednesday night around 9 p.m. at Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. This after a manhunt that spanned six days, and multiple states along the northeast coast. Young reports that Manfredonia was not physically at the court house during his hearing at 1 p.m., but was attending virtually over video.

Police say Manfredonia is suspected of two homicides – one victim identified as 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the second victim identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who authorities said knew Manfredonia from high school. Police said DeMers’ killing was reported on Friday, May 22 and authorities had been searching for Manfredonia since then. He is also accused of kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend, and seriously injuring and robbing another man in Derby, Connecticut.

Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Manfredonia had last been spotted taking an Uber from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Hagerstown, Maryland. The Hagerstown Police Department said Manfredonia arrived in Hagerstown sometime Tuesday morning, and law enforcement was in the Hagerstown area since Wednesday at noon searching for signs of the suspect. Manfredonia revealed himself to authorities Wednesday night near the Pilot Travel Center, walking out of nearby woods. He was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals and other agencies.

WDVM’s Katie Misuraca was first on the scene after Manfredonia’s arrest in Hagerstown Wednesday night, watch her live report below from WDVM’s PrimeNews25 at 10 p.m.: