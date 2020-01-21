Congressional priorities being set aside as Senate impeachment trial looms

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – As the Senate impeachment trial inches closer, other Congressional priorities, like paid family leave, are being pushed to the sidelines.

Some Senators plan to build support for it during the trial’s off hours.

“The impeachment process is just sucking the oxygen out of the legislative room,” said Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

The political fate of President Trump now lies in the hands of the Senate.

Instead of debating legislation, Senators, like Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, will devote six days a week to considering the President’s removal.

“We’re dealing with something which is a pretty weak case. It’s just working against working for the American people,” said Senator Cassidy.

Before Christmas, Congress passed and the President signed 12 weeks of guaranteed paid parental leave for federal workers.

Cassidy has been working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to expand paid time off for all employed new parents.

“Our goal is that everyone, even if their employer cannot afford to offer, would nonetheless have access to paid family leave,” said Louisana Senator Cassidy.

The plan would allow new moms and dads to get an advance on their Child Tax Credits, which they could use to stay home with their baby or pay for daycare.

Families would get the $5,000 upfront when a child is born but would get $500 less in their Child Tax Credit in each of the next ten years.

Another bipartisan plan in Congress would offer families new benefits, however, since that one would raise taxes, the President supports Senator Cassidy’s option.

“American families are coming first,” said President Trump.

But not until the Senate wraps up the impeachment trial, which could mean weeks or months until Congress starts a debate over paid family leave.