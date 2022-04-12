(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family has announced on his official Twitter account.

Gottfried reportedly had been suffering from a long illness.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

Gottfried is best known for his distinctive voice and his emphasis on crude humor. A character actor in numerous roles in movies and television. He voiced the parrot Lago in Disney’s “Aladdin,” and Digit LeBoid in the PBS Kids show “Cyberchase.” Gottfried’s early breakthrough roles was a short stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and as business manager Sidney Bernstein in the Eddie Murphy feature “Beverly Hills Cop II.”

Gottfried was also well known as the voice of the Aflac duck in a series of commercials for the insurance company until 2011.

Gottfried was good friends with fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom had passed away in recent months. In January, Gottfried posted to Twitter a photo of the trio with the caption, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022