NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – See the full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson

(L-R) Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Album of the Year

Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for “Growin’ Up” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Lainey Wilson award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Group of the Year winners (L-R) Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion pose in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year winners T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne pose in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Brent Mason (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Single of the Year

(L-R) Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon and Jack Clarke accept the Single of the Year award for “’Til You Can’t” onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song of the Year

Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis poses in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)