SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Missouri-based company is recalling several cheese products due to possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following Paris Brothers, Inc. cheeses produced on May 4, 5 and 6 are the only ones being recalled:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Shipping cartons with the affected product will have the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022 though some retail outlets may have relabeled individual consumer packages.

The products were sent to multiple states, including the tri-states. Stores in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida. Only one store in Mississippi and Flordia received the product.

Listeria infections can lead to high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. More serious cases can be fatal for young, frail, or elderly people and can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased affected product are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schnell, at 816-455-4188. Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm CST