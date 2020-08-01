Central Florida prepares for Hurricane Isaias

(WESH) – With the impact of Hurricane Isaias uncertain in Central Florida, there’s not much that people in Orange County can do other than wait and see, and prepare.

“I’m not too much worried about the storm. No. We go through them every year,” Orange County resident John Taylor said.

John Taylor was one of the first to stop by Orange County’s sandbag distribution site at Barnett park Friday morning.

It’s one of five the county has open through tomorrow, with a new mandate because of COVID-19; you have to wear a mask while filling up.

Taylor says he doesn’t usually take advantage of this offering, but this past year, construction made the occasional flooding on his property worse.

“I’m just glad they’re giving some sandbags,” Taylor said.

The storm leaves Floridians facing a double-dose of anxiety, with most of the state still deep in the midst of the pandemic.

Orange county emergency services says they identified additional schools to serve as shelters, to allow for social distancing.

The Red Cross is looking into putting displaced people in hotels and says they’ll have masks available for anyone who needs one.

Filling up her sandbag this morning, Martha Gowna says this is the time for people to be there for each other.

“Everything that’s been going on has been very difficult but the only thing is we have to do the best that we can,” Gowna said. “It is very difficult and everybody just needs to help out and give a helping hand.”